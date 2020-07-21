Randstad core earnings fall less than expected in Q2

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Core earnings fell sharply in the second quarter at Randstad Holding NV, one of the largest staffing companies globally, but not as much as analysts had feared as coronavirus outbreaks drastically curtailed demand for temporary workers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 67 million euros ($76.59 million) from 227 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had seen EBITA at a loss of 4.25 million, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.8748 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)