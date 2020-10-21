Randstad third-quarter core earnings 199 million euros, sees revenue recovery

FILE PHOTO: The logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Randstad, one of the world’s largest staffing companies, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected third quarter core earnings and said it was seeing a “significant recovery” of revenues lost earlier in the pandemic.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 199 million euros, beating estimates in a company compiled poll of 129 million euros.

The figure in the third quarter of 2019 was 236 million euros.