AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing company Randstad on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in fourth-quarter core earnings to 292 million euros ($318.5 million), as its main European markets remained weak.

Analysts polled by the company on average had expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) to drop to 294 million euros, from 316 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)