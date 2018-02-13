Randstad Q4 profit beats estimates on upbeat European job market

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world’s second-largest staffing company, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter core profit rose 15 percent to 307 million euros ($378.3 million), buoyed by a strong recovery in the European job markets.

Analysts polled for Reuters on average expected underlying earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) of 293 million euros.

The company’s sales growth of 8 percent to 5.98 billion euros was slightly better than expected.