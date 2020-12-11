Staffing company Randstad sees faster than expected recovery in Q4

AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing company Randstad said on Friday its revenues were recovering faster than expected in the fourth quarter, after a deep slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues dropped by 4% in October and November from the previous year, the Amsterdam-based company said, following a 13% decline in the third quarter.

“Randstad now expects to deliver a recovery ratio at the upper end of our previous 40%-50% guidance for Q4 2020”, the company added.

“At the same time, visibility remains limited with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter)