Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Global staffing group Randstad on Wednesday reported first quarter core earnings of 202 million euros ($243 million), slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts polled by the company had on average expected earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 191 million euros on sales of 5.44 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8314 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

