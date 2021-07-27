Randstad Q2 beat fails to impress investors

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Global staffing group Randstad on Tuesday beat second-quarter core earnings and revenue growth expectations driven by demand across its markets but its shares tumbled after investors took profits and a mixed response from analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 260 million euros ($306.77 million) topped the 244 million expects by a dozen analysts in a company-supplied poll.
Randstad shares fell 7.5% in early trading, however, with investment bank Jefferies critical of its performance in North America and UBS noting the company’s shares were already trading above their enterprise value/sales ratio long-term average.
Randstad shares were off nearly 5 euros at 61.62 euros, en route for their worst performance in 16 months.
Citi analysts, who rate Randstad “neutral”, noted the 7% beat on EBITA but said: “Adecco is our preferred staffing pick as it offers favourable exposure to recovering labour markets at a discounted valuation.”
Randstad said organic revenue per working day increased by 38.2% year on year and that “volumes in early July indicate continued positive momentum.”
Group sales rose 38% to 6.08 billion euros, beating a forecast of 5.84 billion and up 3% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
“It is pretty much across the board,” Randstad’s finance chief Henry Schirmer said in an interview. “Logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, government, those are performing well.”
But Jefferies, which rates the stock “underperform”, said in a trading note that Randstad’s “revenue momentum in early-cycle North America was weak...and EBITA missed.”
As a result of strong growth and tighter labour markets, Randstad said it had hired 2,400 new staff globally, an increase of 16%.
“We are pretty much hiring in all geographies, but there is emphasis on North America and the profitable markets, he said.
“Good growth. Strong profitability. Good productivity. ..all in all also a very stable balance sheet. It’s hard to shoot a hole in it,” Schirmer said.
($1 = 0.8475 euros)
Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.