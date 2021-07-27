Randstad Q2 beat fails to impress investors

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Global staffing group Randstad on Tuesday beat second-quarter core earnings and revenue growth expectations driven by demand across its markets but its shares tumbled after investors took profits and a mixed response from analysts.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 260 million euros ($306.77 million) topped the 244 million expects by a dozen analysts in a company-supplied poll.

Randstad shares fell 7.5% in early trading, however, with investment bank Jefferies critical of its performance in North America and UBS noting the company’s shares were already trading above their enterprise value/sales ratio long-term average.

Randstad shares were off nearly 5 euros at 61.62 euros, en route for their worst performance in 16 months.

Citi analysts, who rate Randstad “neutral”, noted the 7% beat on EBITA but said: “Adecco is our preferred staffing pick as it offers favourable exposure to recovering labour markets at a discounted valuation.”

Randstad said organic revenue per working day increased by 38.2% year on year and that “volumes in early July indicate continued positive momentum.”

Group sales rose 38% to 6.08 billion euros, beating a forecast of 5.84 billion and up 3% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“It is pretty much across the board,” Randstad’s finance chief Henry Schirmer said in an interview. “Logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, government, those are performing well.”

But Jefferies, which rates the stock “underperform”, said in a trading note that Randstad’s “revenue momentum in early-cycle North America was weak...and EBITA missed.”

As a result of strong growth and tighter labour markets, Randstad said it had hired 2,400 new staff globally, an increase of 16%.

“We are pretty much hiring in all geographies, but there is emphasis on North America and the profitable markets, he said.

“Good growth. Strong profitability. Good productivity. ..all in all also a very stable balance sheet. It’s hard to shoot a hole in it,” Schirmer said.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)