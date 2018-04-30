Britain's Rank Group appoints John O'Reilly as CEO

April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rank Group Plc on Monday named John O’Reilly as its chief executive, less than a month after it warned on profit and said that a weaker consumer outlook had hit the number of gamblers visiting its casinos and bingo halls.

O’Reilly will assume the role from May 7 and will succeed Henry Birch, whose resignation will become effective the same day.

O’Reilly was recently chairman of the digital design and development business Grand Parade Ltd and a non-executive director at William Hill. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)