Oct 18 (Reuters) - British bingo and casino operator Rank Group on Thursday reported a 4.9 percent decline in comparable group revenue for the 16 weeks to mid-October, hurt partly by a drop in customer visits at its Mecca bingo venues.

Grosvenor casinos like-for-like sales fell 7.2 percent hit by lower margins from high-spending customers, while sales at Mecca bingo venues fell 5 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)