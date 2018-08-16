FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK casino operator Rank Group's FY profit falls 40 pct, revenue slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - British bingo and casino operator Rank Group’s full-year pre-tax profit fell more than 40 percent, its Hong Kong-listed owner Guoco Group Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.

Rank Group’s full-year revenue fell 2.2 percent to 691 million pounds ($878.7 million).

The company had issued a profit warning in April as it was hurt by lower footfall at its casinos and bingo halls as Britons tightened their purse strings amid a dull consumer environment. ($1 = 0.7863 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

