CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rank Group appoints Experian exec as CFO

(Corrects CEO name and time of appointment in paragraph 1; removes wrong reference to bid for Amaya in paragraph 6)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British casino and gaming operator Rank Group has appointed Experian Plc’s Bill Floydd as its chief financial officer, six months after it named John O’Reilly to the top job.

Rank, which is targeting online and digital platforms to bolster revenue, announced a plan to boost revenue and cut costs under the new management in August as it fights falling customer numbers at its Mecca bingo halls and Grosvenor casinos.

Floydd, who has been CFO at the financial data and credit check firm’s UK and Ireland region since 2013, was involved in several deals including the acquisition of HD Decisions and the investment in London & Country Mortgages.

James Pizey, who stepped into the role of Interim CFO after Clive Jennings’ departure in August, will move to the role of Group Financial Controller.

The London-based group has missed out on a consolidation spree in the gambling sector in recent years, even as rivals have expanded through mergers.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes merged with Gala Coral and Paddy Power and Betfair joined forces in 2015. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)