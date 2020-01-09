Softbank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workforce-statement

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed Latin American delivery app Rappi has laid off 6% of its workforce, the company said in a statement, without providing a raw number on the job cuts.

Rappi said Softbank Group Corp , which is a major shareholder and has a board seat, was involved in the decision, adding the company intends to invest in technology and “user experience” teams. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Daina Salomon in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Plumb)