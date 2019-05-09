Financials
May 9, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rathbone Brothers Q1 funds up 7.7 pct on market gains, inflows

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers on Thursday posted a 7.7 percent increase in first-quarter assets under management and administration on the back of market gains and net inflows of client cash.

Total funds at the end of the period were 47.5 billion pounds ($61.84 billion), it said in a statement, helped by rising stock markets, although weak investor sentiment had weighed on growth and was expected to continue in the short term.

$1 = 0.7681 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

