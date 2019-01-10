Rathbone Brothers Q4 investment management assets down 6.8 pct

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said assets in its core investment management arm fell 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter on the back of increased market volatility.

Funds in its investment management arm fell to 38.5 billion pounds from 41.3 billion pounds, it said in a statement.

However, over the full year, total funds under management and administration rose 12.8 percent to 44.1 billion pounds from from 39.1 billion pounds, helped by the acquisition of Scottish wealth manager Speirs & Jeffrey. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)