Rathbone Brothers posts higher profit, warns on Brexit hit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, mainly on the purchase of Scottish peer Speirs & Jeffrey, but warned Britain’s impending divorce from the European Union could affect the value of its funds under management and administration.

Assets under management during the period were 44.1 billion pounds ($57.46 billion), as previously announced, up from 39.1 billion pounds, a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7675 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

