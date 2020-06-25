Bonds News
June 25, 2020 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Falling AAAngels: The shrinking 'triple A' world

Marc Jones

5 Min Read

 (Refiles to fix table formatting)
    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Canada became the latest
country to be stripped of a prized 'triple A' sovereign credit
rating after Fitch downgraded it on Wednesday.
    Below is a list of all the countries that still carry at
least one triple A grade as well as graphics showing the
steady decline of the top rating bracket over the last 15
years.

 S&P     Rating        Fitch   Rating        Moody'  Rating
         Outloo                Outloo        s       Outlook
         k                     k                     
 Austra  Negati        Austra  Negati        Austra  Stable
 lia     ve            lia     ve            lia     
                                                              
 Canada  Stable        Denmar  Stable        Denmar  Stable
                       k                     k       
                                                              
 Denmar  Stable        German  Stable        German  Stable
 k                     y                     y       
                                                              
 German  Stable        Luxemb  Stable        Luxemb  Stable
 y                     ourg                  ourg    
                                                              
 Liecht  Stable        Nether  Stable        Nether  Stable
 enstei                lands                 lands   
 n                                                   
                                                              
 Luxemb  Stable        Norway  Stable        New     Stable
 ourg                                        Zealan  
                                             d       
                                                              
 Nether  Stable        Singap  Stable        Norway  Stable
 lands                 ore                           
                                                              
 Norway  Stable        Sweden  Stable        Singap  Stable
                                             ore     
                                                              
 Singap  Stable        Switze  Stable        Sweden  Stable
 ore                   rland                         
                                                              
 Sweden  Stable        United  Stable        Switze  Stable
                       States                rland   
                                                              
 Switze  Stable                              United  Stable
 rland                                       States  
 
    
    
   
    Fitch now has the fewest ‘AAAs’ since 2003. After
Wednesday's downgrade of Canada, it now rates 10 sovereigns
‘AAA’, the fewest since 2003 and, at less than 10% of rated
sovereigns, the smallest ever share of the sovereign
portfolio. 
    
    From August 2004 until April 2009, there were between
16-19 'AAA' sovereigns, the highest number ever, and the
period of greatest 'AAA' stability. Historically, 18
sovereigns have had top grades with Fitch, while there were 19
on S&P global's list going into the 2008 financial crisis. 
    
    Japan was the first sovereign to lose its 'AAA' rating, in
1998 from Fitch and 2001 from S&P. Since then Austria,
Finland, France, Ireland, Spain, Britain, in the case of S&P
the United States and now Canada for Fitch have all followed
suit. 
    
    There have been few recent upgrades into the coveted
bracket. The Netherlands got its back from S&P in late 2015,
Australia also won its from Fitch in November 2011 though it
had earned it back as early as 2003 from S&P.  
    
     Canada, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Australia
have all regained S&P ‘AAA’ ratings after losing them a
various points, though no country has even regained one
stripped by Fitch. 


    With the fall in the number of ‘AAA’ sovereigns, their
collective shares of global government debt and GDP have
declined as well. 
    Fitch estimated that at end-2006, prior to the onset of
the global financial crisis, ‘AAA’ sovereigns accounted for
nearly half of total government debt. 
    Analysts at ING estimate that it is now below 25%, while
S&P which no longer grades the U.S. - the world's biggest
government borrower - as triple A, calculated it to be around
7% last year.
 
    

   

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below