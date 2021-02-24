Moody's revises up U.S. and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Credit ratings firm Moody’s revised upwards on Wednesday its economic forecasts for the year for the United States and emerging markets, but cut Europe’s following the region’s tough COVID-19 lockdowns.

Moody’s pushed up its U.S. growth forecast to 4.7%, from the 4.2% it had expected in November.

Emerging market growth moved up to 7% from 6.1%, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico, while the euro zone and Britain saw their respective projections cut to 3.7% and 4.7%, from 4.7% and 5.2% previously.

“The effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions continue to be uneven, and the COVID-19 crisis will endure as a challenge to the world’s economies well beyond our two-year forecast horizon,” Moody’s said in a report on its new forecasts.