Feb 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Government of France’s outlook to stable from positive, citing insufficient measures to manage a sustainable and clear downward trend in the country’s public debt ratio, on Friday.

The ratings agency affirmed France’s ratings at Aa2 based on the country’s progress in its economic reform programme. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)