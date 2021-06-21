CNH Industrial in $2.1 billion deal to buy Raven Industries

FILE PHOTO: A CNH Industrial building is pictured in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) -CNH Industrial has agreed a deal to buy Raven Industries to strengthen its position in the agricultural equipment business as the Italian-American vehicle maker prepares to spin off its truck, bus and engine operations.

CNH Industrial will pay $58 per share for the U.S. agriculture technology company, a 33.6% premium to Raven’s four-week volume-weighted average stock price, giving it an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

“Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy,” CNH Industrial Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

CNH Industrial is the world’s second largest agricultural equipment maker - a business where it operates through the New Holland, Case IH and Steyr brands - after John Deere.

The group has said it would complete early next year a plan to spin off and separately list its lower-margin Iveco truck and bus units along with its FPT engine division, to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

The proposed acquisition, which marks the largest M&A deal for CNH Industrial since the group was formed in 2013, requires approval from Raven’s shareholders. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will be funded with CNH’s available cash, the companies said in a joint statement.

CNH Industrial, which is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said it did not expect the proposed acquisition to have any impact on its financial forecasts for this year, including cash flow.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs were financial advisors to CNH Industrial in the deal, while J.P. Morgan Securities advised Raven Industries.