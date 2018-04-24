MOVES-Raymond James hires David De Luca to head global equities

April 24 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Raymond James Financial Inc on Tuesday named David De Luca as head of its global equities business.

De Luca, a veteran equities professional, will be responsible for Raymond James’ U.S. and European institutional sales, equity research and equity trading, the company said.

He joins the newly created role from private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners and will be based in New York. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)