FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Raymond James hires David De Luca to head global equities
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
CHARGED: The future of cars
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
World wine output falls to 60-year low
Business
World wine output falls to 60-year low
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 24, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Raymond James hires David De Luca to head global equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Raymond James Financial Inc on Tuesday named David De Luca as head of its global equities business.

De Luca, a veteran equities professional, will be responsible for Raymond James’ U.S. and European institutional sales, equity research and equity trading, the company said.

He joins the newly created role from private equity firm Vesey Street Capital Partners and will be based in New York. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.