WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon’s Forcepoint business unit, a commercial-focused cybersecurity business, may not be a permanent part of the company, the CFO said on a conference call.

“All options are out there that we will consider at the right time,” Raytheon’s CFO Toby O’Brien said during the company’s earnings call with analysts.

The company expects Forcepoint sales to increase in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)