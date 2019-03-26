Raytheon names Wesley Kremer president of missile systems unit

March 26 (Reuters) - Missile maker Raytheon Co on Tuesday named Wesley Kremer president of its missile systems unit, succeeding Taylor Lawrence who retires on July 14.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company also said Ralph Acaba will succeed Kremer as president of its integrated defense systems (IDS) unit, which makes the Patriot missile system.

Raytheon’s missile systems unit, which makes Paveway smart bombs and advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, is its biggest business by sales and accounted for 30 percent of the company’s 2018 revenue.

The new roles will be effective March 30, Raytheon said rtn.co/2JVhmhZ. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)