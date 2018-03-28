FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland and the United States signed a $4.75 billion agreement on Wednesday on the sale of Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defence system to Warsaw.

“Today we are starting to equip Poland with the most modern mid-range air defence system in the world,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said at the signing ceremony.

NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and in response to Moscow’s renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey

