Raytheon gets OK for $10.5 bln Patriot sale to Poland -Pentagon
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Raytheon gets OK for $10.5 bln Patriot sale to Poland -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved a possible $10.5 billion sale of Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defense system to Poland, the Pentagon said on Friday.

NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and in response to Moscow’s renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said in March that Poland expected to sign a deal with Raytheon to buy the Patriot missile defense system by the end of the year. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
