April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year sales forecast on strong performance of its defense unit and recovery in commercial air travel.

The company now expects full-year sales between $63.9 billion and $65.4 billion compared to its previous forecast of $63.4 billion to $65.4 billion. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)