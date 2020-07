July 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday swung to a quarterly loss, compared to a year-ago profit hurt by lower sales in its Collins Aerospace unit.

Net loss attributable to common shareowners was $3.84 billion, or $2.55 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.90 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.06 billion from $11.33 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)