Raytheon profit falls 77% on lower aero parts sales

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. aero parts maker Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday reported a 77% drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged air travel.

Net income attributable to common shareowners fell to $264 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.15 billion, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)