SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raízen Energia SA, the world’s largest sugar maker, has hedged more than 60 percent of sugar sales for the 2019/2020 season, Chief Executive Officer Luis Henrique Guimarães said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the company in São Paulo, Guimarães said sugar sales were hedged with prices 15 percent above last season. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes Writing by Ana Mano)