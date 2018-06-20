RBA's Lowe: global inflation may stay low for a while

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Central banks around the world may need to accept that inflation will be lower than their targets for some time, since pushing up price growth is risky and comes with questionable side-effects, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said.

“That leaves us with the possibility of accepting that inflation might just a bit lower than we’d like for a while,” Lowe told a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday. “That’s difficult for the central bank to accept.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Catherine Evans)