MOVES-RBC takes Jelic for SSA DCM
August 9, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-RBC takes Jelic for SSA DCM

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired Andrea Jelic to work in its sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business according to market sources.

Jelic joins from HSBC where she had worked since July 2011 according to her LinkedIn profile. She has not replied to requests for comment. HSBC has declined to comment.

RBC has been bolstering its European debt capital markets franchise in recent months and Jelic will help fill the gap left by Alex Caridia who moved from London to Toronto to be head of government finance.

The Canadian bank recently hired Peter Riera, also from HSBC, to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

