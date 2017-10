Oct 24 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a Royal Bank of Canada unit, appointed Geert Pick as managing director, global head of product management, shareholder services.

Based in London, Pick joins from Genpact where he was an associate vice president. He will report to Paul Stillabower, global head of product management. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)