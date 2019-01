Jan 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has become the first major Canadian bank to cut its five-year fixed mortgage rate, The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

The Canadian lender cut its five-year fixed mortgage rate to 3.74 percent from 3.89 percent, the report tgam.ca/2CunAhQ said.

RBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)