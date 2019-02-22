CORRECTED-Royal Bank of Canada posts 2 percent rise in quarterly earnings

(Corrects to state earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$2.19, not C$2.15.)

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, with growth in wealth management and personal & commercial banking offset by lower earnings at its insurance and capital markets divisions.

Canada’s biggest lender by market value said earnings per share rose to C$2.15 in the three months to Jan. 31. Earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$2.19.

Net income rose by 2 percent to C$3.17 billion ($2.40 billion).