Company News
February 22, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Royal Bank of Canada posts 2 percent rise in quarterly earnings

1 Min Read

(Corrects to state earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$2.19, not C$2.15.)

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, with growth in wealth management and personal & commercial banking offset by lower earnings at its insurance and capital markets divisions.

Canada’s biggest lender by market value said earnings per share rose to C$2.15 in the three months to Jan. 31. Earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$2.19.

Net income rose by 2 percent to C$3.17 billion ($2.40 billion).

$1 = 1.3209 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below