RBC posts 11 percent rise in second-quarter earnings

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s biggest lender by market value, on Thursday posted an 11 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by strong growth at its wealth management and retail businesses.

The bank said earnings per share totaled C$2.06 in the quarter to Mar. 31. Excluding one-off items, earnings per share rose to C$2.10. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.05, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)