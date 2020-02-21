Bonds News
February 21, 2020 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Royal Bank of Canada profit jumps 11%

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest lender, Royal Bank of Canada reported a nearly 11% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by growth in its capital markets, and personal and commercial banking units.

Net income rose to C$3.51 billion, or C$2.40 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$3.17 billion, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.

RBC is the first of Canada’s big banks to report first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below