Bonds News
May 27, 2020 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Royal Bank of Canada quarterly profit slumps on higher loan loss provisions

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported a 54% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the lender kept aside more funds to cover bad loans amid the COVID-19 crisis that has battered the economy.

Net income fell to C$1.48 billion, or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$3.23 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year earlier.

“The unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased provision for credit losses of $2,830 million, up $2,404 million from last year”, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below