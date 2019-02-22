UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings rise 2 pct

(Adds detail)

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, with growth in personal and commercial banking offset by lower earnings at its insurance and capital markets divisions.

Canada’s biggest lender by market value said earnings per share rose to C$2.15 in the three months to Jan. 31. Earnings per share excluding one-off items were C$2.19, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Dave McKay said the bank had delivered solid results against a challenging market backdrop.

The bank said net income rose 2 percent to C$3.17 billion ($2.40 billion) during the period, including growth of 3 percent at its personal and commercial banking business, helped by increased sales and improved margins thanks to higher Canadian interest rates.

Like other Canadian banks, RBC has benefited from the Bank of Canada raising rates five times since July 2017.