UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada to cut branch square footage by 20 percent

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it plans to reduce the total square footage of its branch network by at least 20 percent over the next five years as clients do more banking online.

Banks around the world are cutting branches and staff and investing in technology as more customers choose to bank online or use mobile banking apps instead of visiting a branch.

RBC’s Canadian retail head Neil McLaughlin said since 2015 RBC has cut its branch count by 4 percent, or 40 branches, and total branch square footage by 6 percent.

He said that will accelerate to a 20 percent reduction in square footage over the next five years with the bank having the flexibility to make cuts faster if customers continue to shun branches.

“As clients’ behaviour changes, we have to respond,” he said during a presentation to investors. “If client behaviour does change more rapidly than we’ve seen over the last couple of years we do have the flexibility to move more quickly.”

