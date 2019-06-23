UPDATE 1-RBNZ seeks assurance reports from ANZ New Zealand unit

(Adds background, ANZ statement)

WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that it had asked for two reports from the local unit of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to provide assurance it was operating in a prudent manner.

The first report will cover ANZ New Zealand’s compliance with RBNZ’s current and historic capital adequacy requirements and the second will assess the effectiveness of ANZ New Zealand’s Director’s Attestation and Assurance framework, focusing on internal governance, risk management and internal controls.

The central bank’s directive follows its decision last month to revoke ANZ’s local license to calculate its own operational risk capital and raising minimum capital requirement.

ANZ said in a separate statement that it would work with RBNZ to commission an independent third party to look at its compliance with capital adequacy requirements. An internal review in April revealed that ANZ was not using the operational risk model the central bank had approved.

RBNZ has already proposed raising top banks’ capital ratio to 16%, meaning the country’s top four banks, including ANZ, could collectively have to raise NZ$20 billion in new capital over the next five years, which could push up borrowing costs.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said ANZ remains well capitalised, adding that the review will help instill “confidence in the bank and that it is operating in a prudent manner.”

ANZ New Zealand, the biggest of the four Australian-owned banks that dominate New Zealand's market, said it has NZ$12.4 billion of capital as at March 31, which the lender says is NZ$3.5 billion more than it is required to have.