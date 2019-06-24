UPDATE 2-RBNZ seeks ANZ's assurances over prudential, governance matters

* RBNZ asks ANZ for reports to ensure confidence in lender

* Reports to focus on capital requirements, risk management

* Follows CEO departure, RBNZ censure (Writes through adding ANZ comment, analyst quote and market reaction)

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Monday sought formal assurances from the local unit of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group about its prudential and risk standards, amid wider regulatory scrutiny of lending practices.

The rare request by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand seeks two reports from the country’s biggest bank — the first on its compliance with central bank capital adequacy requirements and a second to assess the bank’s internal governance, risk management and internal controls.

It also comes a month after the RBNZ revoked permission for ANZ to run its own risk assessments, and the abrupt resignation of its New Zealand chief executive last week over an expenses dispute.

The reports will need to be compiled by an RBNZ-approved independent person. ANZ said on Monday it would comply with the request for the reports.

“These formal reviews will allow us to work with the bank to ensure the public, and we as regulator, can have continued confidence in the bank,” RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement.

Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management, which holds ANZ shares, said it was not “panic stations” since the scrutiny was likely a reply to the bank’s resistance to an RBNZ proposal to hike capital ratios.

“They have to do the right thing by shareholders (and resist),” he said. “But fighting with the regulator is never a good thing, it’s not a great strategy, though rolling over isn’t a strategy either.”

ANZ shares opened slightly lower, in line with the broader market.

ANZ chairman John Key said the bank had already been working on a similar review but that the board agreed, after discussions with RBNZ, that the best way forward was to comply with the central bank’s request.

The bank also said it was sound and strong, with NZ$12.4 billion ($8.2 billion) of capital as at March 31, which it said is NZ$3.5 billion more than regulatory requirements.

Last week, ANZ said its New Zealand CEO, David Hisco, a veteran of ANZ since the 1990s, left after a dispute over personal expenses including his logging payments for chauffeurs and wine storage as business expenses.

RBNZ has suggested raising capital ratios to 16%, meaning the country’s top four banks, including ANZ, would collectively raise NZ$20 billion in new capital over the next five years. ($1 = 1.5175 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington, Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sam Holmes)