Reuters series ‘Ambushed at Home’ wins National Press Club Award

Ambushed at Home

The Reuters investigative series, ‘Ambushed at Home’ has been named the winner of a National Press Club Award in the Consumer Journalism—Newspapers category. This is the second consecutive year Reuters has won in the category, last year being recognized for the series ‘Lead’s Hidden Toll.’

‘Ambushed at Home,’ by Joshua Schneyer, M.B. Pell, Andrea Januta and Deborah Nelson, took readers inside restricted-access U.S. military bases to reveal the untold story of how many armed-services families live in slum-like squalor, battling toxic lead, rampant mold, leaking ceilings and rodent infestations. The first-of-its-kind investigation unmasked a housing privatization program that saddles military families with few rights, sickens their children and leaves soldiers penniless and powerless as landlords earn billions in 50-year contracts with iron-clad guarantees of profit.

The reports prompted dramatic government action to safeguard 700,000 military personnel and family members living on American bases – three federal investigations, new legislation, widespread repairs and a $386 million emergency program to inspect housing for the hazards that were exposed.

The National Press Club recognized the series for ‘its exposure of structural failure within the U.S military to protect families and children. The findings of this story revealed a public health crisis as families were silenced into living in unbearable and unsafe conditions.’

[Reuters Press Blog]

