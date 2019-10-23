Reuters and NAMLE host event in New York for U.S. Media Literacy Week

Reuters + NAMLE 2019 Media Literacy Week

On Tuesday, Reuters and the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) joined forces to host a Media Literacy Week event in New York. For the third consecutive year, Reuters and NAMLE brought together journalists, educators and students to discuss how the media covers politics and elections, the changing news landscape and the importance of understanding the difference between fact and opinion.

In a series of interactive discussions and presentations, the group explored skills the next generation of leaders will need to become civically engaged, media savvy and active in the democratic process.

The event kicked off with an introduction from Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler reflecting on what got him mobilized to raise awareness of the need for media literacy education, and NAMLE Executive Director Michelle Cuilla Lipkin, who discussed why media literacy is a critical skill for students.

A panel of journalists followed with a discussion on their perspectives on journalism, political news and why media literacy matters. Moderated by Reuters Wealth Editor Lauren Young, the panel also included Columbia Journalism Review Editor-in-Chief Kyle Pope, Reuters Producer Stephanie Brumsey and Vice News Media Reporter David Uberti.

Following the panel discussion, Reuters Learning Editor Chris Kaufman gave a presentation on deepfakes; Abby Kiesa of CIRCLE discussed youth civic engagement; and MediaWise’s Heaven Taylor-Wynn led a workshop on tools to think critically about media sources.

For more on U.S. Media Literacy Week, search #MediaLitWk on Twitter.

