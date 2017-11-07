Tiffany Wu named Regional Editor, Americas

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler announced the appointment of Tiffany Wu as Regional Editor, Americas. Read more below:

Colleagues –

I’m pleased to announce that Tiffany Wu has been named Regional Editor, Americas, responsible for providing leadership and editorial direction across the region. She will take up this new position immediately and will report to me.

Tiffany is especially well-suited for this role, bringing to it a rich Reuters background of nearly 20 years across the organization, including stints as a reporter, bureau chief, editor-in-charge and senior manager. Especially useful will be the time she has spent this past year as managing editor for news, Americas – experience that I believe will smooth the transition as Kevin Krolicki prepares to move to Singapore as our new regional editor for Asia.

As managing editor for news, Tiffany has played a critical role in developing our coverage strategy in the Americas, driving the daily news agenda and improving the way our editing teams work with reporters and develop multimedia coverage. As our senior news editor in the region, she has excelled in leading our teams through an eventful period for U.S. politics and policy, markets and companies.

Tiffany brings many strengths to the job, including her clarity as an editor, her organizational acumen and her commitment to the highest standards of excellence in all the work we do at Reuters.

Since making New York her home base more than a decade ago, Tiffany has run our technology and media reporting teams, our coverage of companies and our regional editing desk, and has also worked as Top News editor. Prior to that, she spent time in a variety of positions in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei.

The team will begin a search for a new managing editor, news for the Americas immediately. I expect you will hear more from Tiffany on this soon.

Please join me in congratulating Tiffany on her new role and supporting the region throughout the transition and beyond.

Best,

Steve

