2 months ago
2nd Circuit declines to revive rate-rigging lawsuit against RBS
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 15, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 2 months ago

2nd Circuit declines to revive rate-rigging lawsuit against RBS

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a Pittsburgh hotel consortium's lawsuit claiming that Royal Bank of Scotland drove it into bankruptcy by manipulating benchmark interest rates, which raised the cost of a business loan.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court correctly dismissed the lawsuit because the hotel consortium, made up of BPP Illinois and several affiliates, did not list claims against the bank when it filed for bankruptcy in Texas in 2010.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ry02AO

