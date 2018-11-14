RBS high-flier Alison Rose takes on NatWest Holdings job as role expands

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland on Wednesday said it had appointed Alison Rose to the role of deputy chief executive of NatWest Holdings, the bank’s main operating unit which houses its retail banking business.

Rose will deputise for RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan, the bank said, and lead on key strategic projects for the bank.

Rose will take up the role in addition to her existing duties as head of RBS’s commercial and private banking business. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)