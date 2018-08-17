FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBS says its deputy CFO will become interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday its deputy Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray will take over as interim chief financial officer after Ewen Stevenson leaves on Sept. 30.

A search for a successor for Stevenson is underway, the bank said. Stevenson will remain on the board until Sept. 30 to facilitate an orderly handover to Murray. He will be placed on gardening leave until his employment with RBS ceases on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)

