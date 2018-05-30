Royal Bank of Scotland's chief financial officer resigns

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday its chief financial officer has resigned from his role and that it will start looking for a successor immediately.

The effective date of departure for Ewen Stevenson, who is also resigning as executive director, will be confirmed in due course. Stevenson resigned to take up an opportunity elsewhere, the bank said.

“The Board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes,” Chairman Howard Davies said in a statement. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Silvia Aloisi)