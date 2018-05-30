FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 30, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Royal Bank of Scotland's chief financial officer resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday its chief financial officer has resigned from his role and that it will start looking for a successor immediately.

The effective date of departure for Ewen Stevenson, who is also resigning as executive director, will be confirmed in due course. Stevenson resigned to take up an opportunity elsewhere, the bank said.

“The Board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes,” Chairman Howard Davies said in a statement. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.