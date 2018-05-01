FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RBS to cut 792 jobs, close 162 branches in Williams & Glyn cull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut around 792 jobs and close 162 branches following a review of its branch network in England and Wales, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank has concluded that many of its branches in these regions are too close to one another and because changing consumer behaviors have led to a decline in footfall.

“We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum,” the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise

