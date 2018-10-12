FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's RBS pays first dividend in a decade

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it had paid a dividend of 2 pence to around 190,000 ordinary shareholders, its first in the decade since its government bailout in 2008.

The bank’s CEO Ross McEwan said the dividend was a small return for many years of patience from RBS shareholders, which include the UK government.

“This is another important milestone in our turnaround, almost ten years to the day that RBS was rescued by the British taxpayer,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

