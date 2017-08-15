FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Unite labour union says RBS bank to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 15, 2017 / 11:04 AM / an hour ago

UK's Unite labour union says RBS bank to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - UK labour union Unite said on Tuesday that Royal Bank of Scotland Group had informed staff of a further 40 percent cut in IT jobs at the bank's London office by 2020.

Coupled with a 65 percent cut in the number of contractors employed by the bank, the total reduction would number 880, the union said in a statement.

Branding the bank's "fixation" with cutting jobs as "wholly unacceptable", the union said there would be only 950 full-time IT staff by 2020, compared with 2,200 in 2016.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich

